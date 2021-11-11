ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ruby Soho talks relationship with Ronda Rousey

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Though firmly planted in the middle of AEW’s women’s division, Ruby Soho still has kept a relationship with Ronda Rousey. In an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Soho talked in-depth about Rousey, saying she is a very good person...

ClutchPoints

Miesha Tate drops truth bomb on fighting UFC legend Ronda Rousey again

Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey are seemingly always going to be linked together. The two fought for the Strikeforce title and UFC title. Their rivalry has always been a bitter one that has seen Ronda Rousey come on top with the armbar wins. Now Miesha Tate is back in the UFC and hoping they can run it back at some point.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs. Ago) Keller talks with Steve Austin about Seth’s lack of character hook, his awkward interview with Dean Ambrose, Rousey, Goldberg, more plus Gabe Sapolsky talks Evolve (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (11-3-2016). He interviews Gabe Sapolsky for the first 30 minutes and then Steve Austin for the next 75 minutes. Sapolsky, VIP of Talent Relations and Creative for EVOLVE and WNN, discusses the FloSlam streaming affiliation and what it means to indy wrestling and the development of talent, WWE’s reaction, who his top stars are, what the marketing will be, and more. Then Steve Austin joins Wade to talk a lot of current events including evaluating the main event programs and wrestlers in WWE and what is working and not working, plus Goldberg’s return, Miz finding his way, the awkward Dean Ambrose interview on WWE Network, his Kurt Angle interview, the prospects of a Shawn Michaels vs. A.J. Styles, thoughts on Charlotte, and then some UFC talk about Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey at the end. Plus, he gets listeners ready for CMT’s “Broken Skull Challenge” that starts up again with new episodes on CMT on Nov. 13.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/11 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite ratings details and analysis, Danielson talks about potential to work in Japan, most notable items from Khan’s AEW podcast this week, Roho on Rousey, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. AEW Dynamite ratings last week. Highlights and reaction to Tony Khan’s appearance on “AEW Unrestricted” hyping Full Gear. Reported change in plans...
WWE
Becky Lynch
Ronda Rousey
Tony Khan
Charlotte Flair
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Jokes Ronda Rousey’s Child Is “Already Tougher Than Me”

During her recent appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk, AEW star Ruby Soho opened up about her friendship with Ronda Rousey. Soho joked that Rousey’s baby, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, is already tougher than her. Rousey and Travis Browne welcomed their first child on Sept. 27 this year. “She sent me pictures...
WWE
scrapdigest.com

First female UFC Champion: Ronda Rousey

There are some big names in the UFC, people that have made some impressive moves and have shown the world how great they are at what they do. When you’re checking the UFC fight odds though, there are some names that you may not see anymore. These names are still important to remember though because of the huge imprint they made on the UFC.
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Says She Was Legitimately “Pissed Off” When Ronda Rousey Joined WWE

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was a guest on The Kurt Angle Show where she revealed why she was pissed off when Ronda Rousey joined WWE a few years ago. She also commented on her desire to have at least one more match with Rousey, if Rousey were to ever return to WWE. You can check out some highlights form the podcast below:
WWE
MiddleEasy

Miesha Tate: ‘I Know I Have What It Takes To Beat Ronda Rousey’, Wants Title Shot in 2022

Miesha Tate is still holding onto that dream of fighting Ronda Rousey a third time. Rousey holds two submission finishes over Tate. In their first encounter back in 2012, Rousey secured the first-round armbar to capture the Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Title. Rousey retained her UFC 135-pound gold in the 2013 rematch with Tate, securing a third-round armbar finish.
UFC
mmanews.com

[ARCHIVES] Ronda Rousey Has Moved On & So Should You

On this day six years ago, the seemingly unstoppable Ronda Rousey suffered her first career loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193. Rousey was never the same again. Here is an editorial published three years ago that examined Rousey’s post-MMA rebound and a past that many people wouldn’t let her leave behind.
UFC
ESPN

Miesha Tate's perfect 2022: A title, Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey

Miesha Tate reached out to UFC president Dana White in the summer of 2020. Tate and her husband, Johnny Nunez, had just had their second child, Daxton, and Tate was contemplating a comeback to the Octagon. At the time, Tate and Nunez were living in Singapore. Tate was working in...
UFC
Sherdog

Miesha Tate Says ‘Dream’ Scenario Includes Ronda Rousey Trilogy

The rivalry between Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey helped boost women’s mixed martial arts to a whole new level. Some might even say that their first meeting under the Strikeforce banner on March 3, 2012 served as a lauching point to bring women into the UFC. Now, females are a part of virtually every card held by the Las Vegas-based promotion, including Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 198, which is headlined by a bantamweight tilt between Tate and Ketlen Vieira.
UFC
