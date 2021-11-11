Cultural property crime thrives throughout pandemic

As the threat of ransomware continues to grow, cybercrime gangs are taking a page out of the corporate America marketing playbook: branding. Similar to the corporate world, where companies merge, talent moves from established businesses to shiny new startups, or companies like Intel Security (formerly McAfee) rebrand themselves, ransomware gangs are mirroring these methods more than ever before in order to reposition themselves in the marketplace and become the cyber mafia of the 21st century. However, this trend of cybersecurity gangs or Ransomware as a Corporation (RaaC) groups rebranding themselves is not new, nor is it uncommon, especially in the current security environment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO