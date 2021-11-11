Cultural property crime thrives throughout pandemic
securitymagazine.com
5 days ago
Cultural property crime has continued unabated throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic and, in some cases, even surged to new heights, INTERPOL’s 2020 Assessing Crimes Against Cultural Property survey finds. The first such report compiled since the onset of the pandemic – and the first made publicly available – the...
A youth group in Cambodia has found creative ways to promote the Champani language and culture through online initiatives. The Champani group is originally from the ancient territory of Champa (the current central and southern Vietnam). There are over 30,000 Champani people in Cambodia, who are also known as Cham Kan Imam San. The majority of them are currently located in the Cambodian provinces of Kampong Chhnang, Pursat and Battambang.
The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
DENPASAR, Indonesia — An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States. The badly beaten body of a wealthy Chicago...
Mexican security forces have arrested the wife of "El Mencho", Mexico's most wanted man and the leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda González is suspected of running the CJNG's finances. Mexico's defence ministry said she was arrested in Zapopán, the same city where she was detained...
There are plenty of stories about Black expats in Jamaica, Mexico, Turkey and other nations with a sizable Black or brown population. Robert Gillan went in a very different direction, and is happy to call Norway home. It isn’t the first country you would associate with Blackness for obvious reasons, but there is a Black presence, mostly from Africa.
China is receiving widespread criticism after reports of animal brutality in the region have surfaced, with one instance being a healthcare worker beating a dog to death while it was inside its owner's home as the latter was in quarantine. The incident that has garnered massive scrutiny online was the...
Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
The first half of 2021 brought both bad news and good news about distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The DDoS threat continues to be a global problem, at a massive scale, with increasing complexity, but proactive actions have had a positive impact. According to the latest threat intelligence findings by A10...
The Smithsonian Museum of African Art recently announced its intent to repatriate Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. Similar news stories of returning “stolen” or “removed” items of historical and cultural value are becoming more common.
Read more:
Benin bronzes: What is the significance of their repatriation to Nigeria?
Stories covering repatriation of belongings by colonial institutions back to their communities of origin tend to go two ways. They contemplate the opinions surrounding and the legal frameworks involved in returning such...
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested and charged a Ukrainian national for their involvement in the ransomware attack against IT company Kaseya in July. According to the DOJ, the individual, Yaroslav Vasinskyi, has been charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and government entities in the United States.
As the threat of ransomware continues to grow, cybercrime gangs are taking a page out of the corporate America marketing playbook: branding. Similar to the corporate world, where companies merge, talent moves from established businesses to shiny new startups, or companies like Intel Security (formerly McAfee) rebrand themselves, ransomware gangs are mirroring these methods more than ever before in order to reposition themselves in the marketplace and become the cyber mafia of the 21st century. However, this trend of cybersecurity gangs or Ransomware as a Corporation (RaaC) groups rebranding themselves is not new, nor is it uncommon, especially in the current security environment.
A new survey by an anti-graft watchdog group shows a majority of Pacific islanders think corruption is a problem in their governments, with significant numbers saying they have been offered bribes for their votes
According to the World Bank, approximately one billion people worldwide are unable to prove their identity, primarily populations living in Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia. Not having an ID means not being able to access many fundamental rights and vital goods in life. Simply put, without an ID, people can’t legally work, get a loan or a banking account, own a cell phone, protect their property, access healthcare, and even participate in elections.
A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 58 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.
Robots puttering around Dubai's hi-tech Expo site could be a sign of things to come for the Gulf, where new cities are being built from scratch with artificial intelligence at their core.
The 5G-enabled Expo, covering an area twice the size of Monaco, will remain as a "city of the future" and tech industry hub, Expo's chief told AFP before its grand opening last month.
But the $7 billion project, featuring robots that greet visitors and can be used to order food, is not alone in the wealthy Gulf, where petro-dollars are being invested heavily in a post-oil future.
Neighbouring Saudi Arabia is lavishing $500 billion on NEOM, a brand new, next-generation Red Sea tech centre that will offer ultra-connectivity to its planned population of one million-plus, and is trialling airborne taxis.
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. There's nothing like a regulatory standoff beset by geopolitical tension to threaten whether you freeze in your apartment in the dead of winter. Welcome to 2021 in Germany, put on your winterhandschuhe (yes, they call gloves "hand shoes").
