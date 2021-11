Even though there has always seemed to be a focus on the Egan School of Nursing and Health studies and the Dolan School of Business at Fairfield, the University is still a Jesuit school and thus the push for students to graduate as “holistically educated” people is threaded throughout the mandated core classes. But, even if it’s not part of your mandated core, I recommend that students utilize the multitude of more creative classes offered at the University. Especially for the more quantitatively based majors like Biochemistry or Nursing, creative classes in the College of Arts and Sciences provide a welcomed break and a diversity of skills your major classes won’t give you.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO