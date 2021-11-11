CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers encouraged by Brexit concerns, dollar strength

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD has broken below post-BoE lows on dollar rally. GBP/USD trades in a descending channel but turns technically oversold. EU-UK negotiations over Brexit's Northern Ireland protocol is reportedly not going well. GBP/USD has come under strong bearish pressure on Wednesday and slumped below 1.3400 to touch its weakest level...

FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD boosted by strong UK jobs data

GBP/USD boosted by strong UK jobs data, but unable to break above key downtrend for now. Amid a broad pick up in the fortunes of the US dollar following Tuesday’s strong retail sales and industrial production figures, GBP/USD has fallen back from earlier session highs in the 1.3470s and is back to trading in the 1.3430s. At the start of the European trading session, the pair had rallied as much as 0.5%, boosted by a strong labour market report that amny analysts saw as giving the BoE the green light to hike rates in December. While the pair has slipped back from highs, it still holds onto gains of about 0.2% on the session and is, at present, the best-performing currency in the G10. Read more...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices muted as US dollar strength weighs

BENGALURU (Nov 17): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday (Nov 17) but hovered around a recent low after a jump in US retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,854.39 (about RM7,743) per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about US$6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to US$1,857.10.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD struggles at 0.7000 amid broad US dollar strength across the board

The NZD/USD retreats below 0.7000 despite investors’ expectations of an RBNZ rate hike on its next meeting. The US Dollar Index trades at year-to-date new highs around 95.92. US Retail Sales rose more than expected, topping seven-month highs. The New Zealand dollar retreats below the 0.7000 figure last touched in...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: More room on the downside if 1.1340 resistance holds

EUR/USD has been struggling to shake off the bearish pressure. Eurostat will release the final Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October. EUR/USD remains technically oversold in the short term. EUR/USD has extended its slide early Wednesday and touched its weakest level in nearly 16 months 1.1263 before staging a...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gives Up Early Gains Again

The British pound initially rallied on Tuesday but has given up gains yet again to go falling towards the 1.34 handle. The US dollar has been like a wrecking ball against almost everything during the session, and the British pound of course would be no different. By giving up the gains the way we have, it does suggest that the market is likely to continue drifting lower, and once we get below the 1.34 handle, I think there would be even more selling pressure just waiting to happen.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1318. Euro's selloff and break of Monday's 1.1357 low to a fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1309 in New York yesterday due to usd's rally in tandem with U.S. yields after robust US retail sales suggests recent downtrend would pressure price lower after consolidation , however, oversold condition should keep price above 1.1256 today and yield a much-needed minor correction later.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3400 on Brexit woes, UK inflation eyed

GBP/USD retreats from weekly top, bears attack intraday low of late. Ireland’s Coveney admits EU ready to compromise over NI protocol, Friday’s Frost- Šefčovič meeting will be the key. BOE rate hike hopes renew on strong UK jobs report, bulls await firmer CPI. Having poked one-week high the previous day,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside needs 0.6980 break

NZD/USD grinds lower around five-week low, retreats of late. Bearish candlestick, sustained trading below 200-DMA, 61.8% Fibo. favor sellers. Three-month-old support line on seller’s radar amid bearish MACD signals. NZD/USD struggles to recovery as bears take a breather around monthly low, retreating to 0.6990 during early Wednesday. The kiwi pair...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Robust US Retail Sales lift DXY, USD/JPY ratchets higher

Summary: The Dollar Index, a favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ratcheted higher, finishing at fresh 16-month peak at 95.85 (95.50 yesterday). US Retail Sales in October surged 1.7% more than the 1.3% rise that most economists expected. September’s data was revised upwards to 0.8% from a previous 0.7%. The strong sales report lifted the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield two basis points top 1.63%. Other US economic data were better than forecasts which saw the broad-based Dollar strength maintained. The Euro extended its slump, finishing at 1.1317 (1.1380), as Europe continues to deal with a widening Covid outbreak amidst high energy prices. Sterling, however, was little changed, clinging to 1.3430 (1.3427) heading into today’s UK inflation data. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.58% to 0.7297 from 0.7350 after the RBA’s latest meeting minutes reconfirmed that the Aussie central bank is in no rush to hike rates next year. The drop in the Aussie, together with broad-based USD strength pulled the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lower to 0.6995 (0.7043). Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.48% to 114.67 from 114.07, a near one-month peak. The Dollar finished higher against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/SGD rallied 0.27% to 1.3567 (1.3537) while the USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3905 from 6.3835. Global equity prices rose on the economic optimism generated by the Sales report. The DOW settled at 36,225 from 36,087, up 0.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 4,707 (4,683).
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Showing Weakness Under US Dollar Pressure

The Aussie dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but broke down to show signs of weakness yet again. Ultimately, we have formed a bit of a “tweezer top” pattern, which sits just below the 50-day EMA. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue to see sellers, perhaps trying to push it below the 0.73 handle. That is a large, round, psychologically significant number, and breaking below it will attract a certain amount of attention.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

King Dollar has continued to rally to fresh yearly highs. EUR/USD has rolled over and this has contributed to that continued breakout in the USD. AUD/USD could be conducive for continued USD-strength, as could USD/JPY and even GBP/USD. Fading a freight train could be a difficult premise. For those looking to avoid the USD, check out the Yen.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY targets major resistance of 115.00 level

USD/JPY traders will look for impetus from Japan's National CPI data on Thursday. US dollar remains upbeat, economic data released on Tuesday surpassed expectations. USD/JPY strengthens on a positive outlook, eyes towards major resistance 115.00. USD/JPY was trading at its multi-year high on Wednesday at around 114.81, the strongest since...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD hit important support at 1.129

The strong UK labour market report for September with elements that bode well for the month October as well defined European morning trading. This job market resilience is the final missing piece for the BoE to kick off the tightening cycle. The pound strengthened towards the EUR/GBP 2021 lows to finish at 0.8429. UK’s yield curve bear flattened with changes varying from 4.2 bps (2y, 5y) to 1.7 bps (30y). US retail sales came in much stronger than expected and took over from the UK labour report as the dominant trading theme in the afternoon. US (real) yields rose 1.3 bps (5y) to 3.6 bps (20y). Hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed Bullard underpinned the UST selloff. He argued to end the tapering faster (in Q1) to have the optionality to hike rates sooner. He also put on the table to start the balance sheet runoff (i.e. not to reinvest proceeds from maturing bonds) immediately after the tapering process instead of waiting a while. Bond yields in Europe in the meantime fell with the German curve bull steepening, seeing the 2y and 5y decline by 4.1 bps and 3.7 bps respectively. The German 10y real yield hit a new alltime low at -2.238%. UST underperformance gave the dollar a clear edge over peers. EUR/USD closed at 1.132, down from 1.137. USD/JPY surpassed recent highs to finish at the highest level since early 2017 (114.82).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to gains near daily highs, around 0.7015-20 region

NZD/USD recovered around 35-40 pips from five-week lows touched earlier this Wednesday. The USD witnessed some profit-taking from a 16-month peak and prompted short-covering. Hawkish Fed expectations to limit the USD losses and cap any meaningful upside for the pair. The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first...
WORLD

