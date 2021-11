Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 17:. The greenback continues to gather strength against its major rivals mid-week with the US Dollar Index climbing above 96.00 for the first time in 16 months. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US and rising US Treasury bond yields on inflation fears helped the dollar outperform its rivals. Investors await October inflation data from the UK and the EU. Housing Starts and Building Permits from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the second half of the day. Several FOMC policymakers will be delivering speeches during the American trading hours as well.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO