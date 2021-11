In the first half of 2021, the IT employment market in the United States gained an average of 13,000 positions per month. It was up from an average of 5,000 to 8,000 jobs per month prior, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In addition, posts on the job-search site Indeed.com were up 39 percent from February 2020 to the end of August 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of unfilled positions topped the 8.7 million Americans who were jobless and looking for work when the Delta variant spike began in July.

