South Africa's Last White President, FW de Klerk, Dead at 85

Antony Blinken on Wednesday began his first trip as US secretary of state to sub-Saharan Africa, hoping to demonstrate a broad commitment focused on democracy and climate change even as crises in Ethiopia and Sudan put security front and centre. The top US diplomat landed early Wednesday in Kenya, one of America's most longstanding allies in a region where China has made inroads. He will later travel to Nigeria, the continent's most populous nation, and then Senegal, a beacon of democratic stability. Sub-Saharan Africa is the last inhabited region to be visited by Blinken, whose travels in the early months were rattled by Covid-19 precautions and the US exit from Afghanistan, although he has been in virtual contact and President Joe Biden has welcomed his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House. Blinken is eager to draw a distinction with previous president Donald Trump, who made no secret of his lack of interest in Africa, becoming the only president in decades not to visit and disparaging African immigrants.

