The euro plunged yet again on Monday to slice below the 1.14 level. The 1.14 level is an area that caused a little bit of headline noise, but it was when we broke down below the 1.15 level that things started to fall apart. The size of the candlestick is rather negative, as we are not only forming a long candle, but we have closed towards the bottom of the overall range. This typically means that we are going to get a bit of follow-through, just as we have seen last week.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO