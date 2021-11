There are generally two ways star prospects go through their rookie year. The first way is the consistently-good-out-of-the-gate player like Evan Mobley who may not put up star stat lines, but you can tell they’re a couple of years away from happening. The second is the player who shows flashes of something special, but can’t seem to find consistency in the NBA. This roller-coaster approach is clearly how Jalen Green’s rookie year is going to go as the Houston Rockets shooting guard scored 24 points in a rematch against the Los Angeles Lakers that went down to the wire.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO