NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOiXv_0ctb2c9a00

The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak and moved to 10-1 on the season Wednesday night at home, beating Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, 123-110.

Andrew Wiggins posted a season-high with 35 points, including two thunderous dunks over Karl-Anthony Towns. Kevon Looney posted a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds, and Steph Curry scored an efficient 25 points on 16 shots.

Edwards kept the Timberwolves in the game with a magnificent performance, making history as one of the youngest players ever to have 45+ points, five rebounds and five assists in a game. Edwards finished the game with 48 points, a new career high.

What fans and analysts were saying after the Warriors’ win over the Timberwolves.

NBA
