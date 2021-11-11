Lakers: Russell Westbrook Compliments LA Fans And Their Energy

The Lakers' tough-out win versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday night was not pretty, but it was a win. The Heat lost Jimmy Butler early in the game due to an ankle sprain, so the Lakers were able to take advantage of that to win the game.

Westbrook had arguably his best game as a Laker. His line of 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists is as Westbrook-y as it gets. He shot 45% from the floor which isn't elite but is good for a guard of Westbrook's type of game. The 8 turnovers were still too high, but overall Westbrook's game was one of his better ones. He hit a few jumpers in crunch time and always found the open man.

It is clear that for Westbrook, a crowd cheering him on gives him energy. After the game, he noted that the Staples Center crowd gave the team a burst of energy and inspiration.

“When you look around and seeing not just people sitting in their seats, but they are up and locked in, cheering us on, giving us positive energy. That’s something that me as a player, I don’t take for granted and try to leave everything I have on the floor for them.”

Look let us all be frank, here. Playing in LA is difficult. Playing for your hometown team is difficult. You grow up a die-hard Lakers fan, and now you're thrust into the uniform with a new roster, an odd-fitting roster. Westbrook's adjustment period will take time, but the vultures wanted to come out and pick these Lakers apart immediately. Having a receptive home crowd is huge for Westbrook.

Laker fans should appreciate the effort. Westbrook's positive results are coming, but no Laker fan can say the effort isn't there.