Ok, the provocation to Broncos fans is nearly over after that headline. But, I wanted your attention and hopefully I now have it. I've been singing from the rooftops that until we solve the ownership issue, and until that owner has qualities similar to that of the great Pat Bowlen, this franchise would suffer. Well, I think I've been at least partially proven right and proven wrong. The bottom line: this franchise needs leadership demanding excellence and have the people to legitimately hold people accountable.

