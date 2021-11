The Atlanta Braves were playing sub-.500 ball until early August. In fact, they were in third place in the NL East with a 52-55 record entering play on August 3. They went 36-18 in the final third of the season, which was enough to win the NL East by 6.5 games and, eventually, win the World Series. The Colorado Rockies faced the Braves six times in those final 54 games and they won four of them.

