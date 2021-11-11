Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Kroger, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, Carrefour and Walmart

Shares of Home Depot Inc. and Walmart Inc. rallied in premarket trading Tuesday, enough to add about 44 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average's price, after both retail giants reported better-than expected fiscal third-quarter results. Walmart's stock rose 1.2% ahead of the open, and the implied price gain would add about 12 points to the Dow's price. Home Depot's stock climbed 1.3%, and the implied price gain would add about 32 points to the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 51 points, or 0.1%.

RETAIL ・ 12 HOURS AGO