Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Kroger, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, Carrefour and Walmart

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago, IL – November 11, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Supermarket, including The Kroger Co. KR Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao CBD, Carrefour SA CRRFY and Walmart Inc. WMT. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1826352/3-supermarket-stocks-to-watch-on-robust-industry-trends. Players in the Zacks Retail – Supermarkets industry are benefiting from their constant endeavors to solidify store...

Zacks.com

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: LSXMK, IRDM, and SATS

Chicago, IL – November 16, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses The Liberty SiriusXM Group (. LSXMK - Free Report) , Iridium Communications Inc. (. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1827698/top-3-stocks-from-the-satellite-and-communication-industry. Companies in the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry are benefiting from a wide proliferation and cheaper access to space technology, which lead...
CHICAGO, IL
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Avis Budget Group, HeadHunter Group and WNS (Holdings)

Chicago, IL – November 10, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Business Services, including Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, HeadHunter Group PLC HHR and WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1825636/3-top-stocks-from-the-flourishing-business-services-industry. Economic recovery, leading to a rise in manufacturing and service activities, along with the increased technology adoption and success...
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Ovintiv, Crescent Point Energy, Baytex Energy and TC Energy

Chicago, IL – November 10, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Oil & Gas E&P - Canada, including Ovintiv Inc. OVV, Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG, Baytex Energy Corp. BTEGF and TC Energy Corporation TRP. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1825556/3-stocks-to-play-the-canadian-ep-industry-upcycle. After suffering a frightening crash in 2020, the Zacks Oil and Gas...
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Cincinnati Financial, W.R. Berkley, First American Financial and Kinsale Capital

Chicago, IL – November 9, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Property & Casualty Insurance, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (. ), Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, First American Financial Corporation FAF and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1825169/7-property-casualty-insurers-to-watch-amid-high-cat-loss. The Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance (P&C)...
andnowuknow.com

Fresh Cravings® Expands Retail Distribution at Walmart and Kroger; Jay Whitney Comments

PHEONIX, AZ - As consumers are ramping up to host family gatherings galore this holiday season, Fresh Cravings® has announced two pivotal retail expansions that will make setting up appetizers a breeze. The company revealed that it has debuted its lineup of innovative hummus dips at Walmart stores, along with growing its footprint in Kroger and its banners with the addition of its Pico de Gallo Salsa.
MarketWatch

Walmart, Home Depot stock gains after earnings would add about 44 points to the Dow's price

Shares of Home Depot Inc. and Walmart Inc. rallied in premarket trading Tuesday, enough to add about 44 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average's price, after both retail giants reported better-than expected fiscal third-quarter results. Walmart's stock rose 1.2% ahead of the open, and the implied price gain would add about 12 points to the Dow's price. Home Depot's stock climbed 1.3%, and the implied price gain would add about 32 points to the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 51 points, or 0.1%.
AFP

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite higher inflation

Walmart expects higher annual profits and expressed confidence on Tuesday that the chain will have sufficient inventories for the holidays despite the global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages. - Costs rising - The biggest retailer in the world acknowledged the higher costs connected with global shipping and supply chain pressures, saying it has reduced markdowns on goods to lessen the hit to profit.
bizjournals

Walmart claims industry first with fully driverless deliveries

Autonomous vehicle startup Gatik Inc. claimed an industry first on Monday, saying it has operated two box trucks without drivers for Walmart Inc. since August. The Mountain View, California company said the trucks traveled 12 hours a day on a seven-mile loop between a fulfillment center to a neighborhood grocery store in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is headquartered.
FOXBusiness

Kroger, like Walmart, hit by fake crypto press release

KR THE KROGER CO. 42.32 -1.10 -2.53%. "This morning a press release was fraudulently issued claiming to be The #Kroger Co. that falsely stated the organization will begin to accept Bitcoin Cash," the company tweeted. "This communication was fraudulent and is unfounded and should be disregarded." The fake press release,...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Gates Industrial Corp

Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gates Industrial Corp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.31. Gates Industrial Corp bulls will hope to hear the...
Hot 104.7

Burger King Is Buying Big Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion

What happens when you combine a big burger with a sumptuous sub sandwich? We are about to find out, kind of. Burger King Is buying a Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion. On Monday Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, announced Monday it bought Firehouse Subs for $1 billion. There...
erienewsnow.com

McDonald's is returning the Egg McMuffin to its original price

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match. On Thursday, McDonald's will sell the Egg McMuffin for its original price of 63 cents during breakfast hours (6 am to 10:30 am). The promotion will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app as the restaurant looks to boost its nationwide rewards program.
Entrepreneur

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A quarter...
