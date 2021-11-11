CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Crude Oil Lower; OPEC Points to Dampened Q4 Demand

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Crude weakened Thursday, extending sharp losses after OPEC warned that the current elevated energy prices would likely have a negative impact on demand in the final quarter of this year. By 9 AM ET (1400 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 0.5% at $80.97 a barrel, after...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Crude oil price: Will demand be as robust in six months – El-Erian

Crude oil price is back up above the crucial support level of $80 after a five-session decline. El-Erian has questioned if global oil demand will be as robust as it is six months from now. Investors are now concerned about the viability of the forecasted $100 per barrel. Crude oil...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Crude Oil#Investing Com#Federal Reserve#Spr#Marketpulse
investing.com

Oil Rally Halts as More Output Seen; U.S. Stockpile Data Awaited

Investing.com - Oil prices aren’t ready to collapse yet in the same fashion they rose. Yet, new highs aren’t happening in a market seeing steady drops or slower advances each day, especially after a forecast Tuesday that world output may actually rise in the near-term — something few expected. The...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Trafigura warns of power outages in Europe this winter

(Reuters) - Europe is at risk of power outages this winter due to insufficient gas reserves and over the long-term, oil could rise above $100 a barrel, the chief executive of commodity trading giant Trafigura said on Tuesday. Demand for oil, coal and natural gas as well as metals such...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
jwnenergy.com

Permian oil production expected to set a record in December

Oil output in the Permian Basin is projected to hit a record as the largest U.S. shale patch leads the recovery in domestic production from its COVID-19 induced slump. Supplies from the prolific oil field of West Texas and New Mexico are set to increase to 4.95 million bbls/d in December, according to a U.S. government report Monday. That surpasses the record set in March 2020, right before the pandemic wreaked widespread demand destruction globally, triggering production shutdowns and bankruptcies across the U.S.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher as Walmart Beats; Retail Sales Due

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher, with investors digesting the release of quarterly earnings from a number of major retailers and ahead of the latest official retail sales figures. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 55 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500...
BUSINESS
FloridaDaily

Gas Prices Slowly Lowering in Florida as Crude Oil Prices Drop

AAA released a study this week showing gas prices in Florida are drifting lower as crude oil prices drop. Crude oil prices remain the primary driver behind prices at the pump. In October, the price of US crude surged 12 percent, which raised the cost of producing gasoline. During that time, the state average increased by a total of 27 cents per gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
investing.com

Oil Inventories Rise by Less-Than-Expected 665K Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles rose less than expected last week, while a large draw at Cushing, Oklahoma, continued to point to tight supply at a time when fresh Covid-19 restrictions across Europe threatens to sap demand. West Texas Intermediate , the benchmark traded at $79.72 barrel on the news,...
CUSHING, OK
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Inflation a factor for crude oil prices

The impact from U.S. inflationary trends and a demand forecast from the International Energy Agency should influence the direction of crude oil prices this week, analysts said. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, slid — albeit barely — for the third straight week. Indications from...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; Talk of Additional Supply and Rising Covid Cases Weigh

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Monday on expectations of rising supply, while rising Covid-19 cases, particularly in Europe, weighed on the likely recovery of demand. By 9:15 AM ET (1415 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 1.2% at $78.73 a barrel, while Brent futures fell 1.1% to $81.27. U.S. Gasoline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Energy prices are surging. What can Biden do?

Experts said Friday that high oil and gas prices are likely here to stay for months, raising the question of what President Biden can do to reduce costs as he faces pressure from both political parties. Post-pandemic oil demand and a tight supply are pushing the price per barrel to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy