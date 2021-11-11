New moss to Wisconsin — and what you can find at UW-Green Bay’s Fewless Herbarium | Wisconsin Public Radio

The 18th Annual Research in the Rotunda will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the Capitol Rotunda in Madison, WI. Outstanding undergraduate student researchers from across the University of Wisconsin System, together with their faculty advisers, will fill the Capitol Rotunda to share their research findings on a variety of important topics with legislators, state leaders, UW alumni, and other supporters. UW-Green Bay can select up to eight posters to be presented at Research in the Rotunda; at least two of the eight slots will be reserved for students from our Manitowoc, Marinette or Sheboygan locations. The deadline to apply via Qualtrics survey is 11:59pm Wednesday, December 15th, 2021. Applicants must complete the Qualitrics survey in order to be considered as a presenter for this event. Please help us demonstrate the exceptional quality of research conducted all of UW- Green Bay campuses by encouraging your students to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime experience! Questions? Please contact Liz Brinks, brinkse@uwgb.edu with the Office of Grants and Research. Please note that those students selected to represent UW-Green Bay at Research in the Rotunda will be notified shortly after the deadline to apply, then student researchers and faculty advisers will have to complete a System-wide registration no later than January 14, 2022 (registration information will be provided upon notification). To apply via Qualtrics survey please follow the link.For more information about this event please visit this website.

