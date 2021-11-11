New moss to Wisconsin — and what you can find at UW-Green Bay’s Fewless Herbarium | Wisconsin Public Radio

You can greenlight your future at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. We have degrees and programs designed for busy adults with built in flexibility and online options. Plus, UW-Green Bay is affordable and close to home. Learn more at uwgb.edu/greenlight. Degrees and Programs for Busy Adults Transcript:. In the last...
Green Bay, Wis. — UW-Green Bay’s Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) officially launches its 60th semester with the release of an online catalog of courses on their website. The Spring 2022 catalog features 198 courses on wide-ranging topics taught by retired faculty and other experts and enthusiasts.Courses range from “Legal Issues in Retirement” to “Women in World War II,” and from “Gentle Yoga” to “Wild Edibles in Wisconsin.” Courses delve into local communities, representing all four UW-Green Bay campus locations—Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan—covering topical issues and responding to trends in the wider culture. (The latest catalog includes four courses on brewing created by local breweries.)As holiday shoppers search for more creative, thoughtful and experience-based gifts, a gift membership to Lifelong Learning Institute could be the ideal choice.If you’d like to know more before you buy, LLI is hosting an “Intro to Lifelong Learning Institute” event that introduces the community to what they can experience as members. The event will be available to all locations via Zoom on Wednesday, November 17, from 10-11:30 a.m. No RSVP is necessary – just come with your curiosity. During the event, you will learn more about classes and benefits of memberships, and you will get to experience a “Basic Line Dancing” course.
Sheboygan Campus hosted an open house in its new Maker Space, Nov. 8, 2021 from Noon to 2 p.m. in the University Commons. Visitors were able to experience all the latest technology and equipment. Maker spaces provide students with the opportunity to collaborate, communicate, think critically and create. Equipment includes:
SUAMICO – As Cindy Reffke looks out across the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, she imagines the wild rice plants that have disappeared, but are now desperately needed to restore the environment and sustain the waterfowl she loves. “I’ve always believed that if we would’ve listened to the Native Americans we wouldn’t...
UW-Green Bay Professor and Vice-Chair of Psychology Jason Cowell has a Ph. D and an M.A. from the University of Minnesota, as well as a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas. In “Emotion or Action? Cultural Differences in Parental Socialization of the Moral Brain,” Cowell will dive into the complexity of a person’s upbringing, culture and evolution. Joined by Dr. Senzaki, an associate professor at UW-Green Bay, the two will delve into their ongoing research collaboration where they explore how both parenting and culture influence children’s moral brains.
Common CAHSS is an annual event in which UW-Green Bay and its College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS, pronounced “cause”) strive to generate awareness and conversation on a thematic common cause—organized around interconnected local and global challenges that require collective solutions spanning disciplinary and geographic boundaries. This year,...
UW-Green Bay student Collette LaRue invites the UW-Green Bay community and general public to Conservation Works, an exhibition of more than 20 photographic works that provide an intimate interpretation of three geologically distinct local conservation areas: Toft Point, Ridges Sanctuary and Point Au Sable. The work will be available for viewing in Gallery 407, fouth floor, Studio Arts building on the Green Bay Campus. The exhibit runs Nov. 15-19, with an opening reception on Nov. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. This work was made possible by The Cofrin Arboretum Endowment.
I had just made my third trip around a block on Eighth street in New York City. Not wanting to circle it another time, I decided to ask someone for directions. I turned to the first person I saw, and before I could fully get out where I needed to go, they brushed past me and said, “not now.” Two other people also continued walking after I asked.So I took a guess, headed two blocks north and went on with my day. But I couldn’t help but think about how in most Midwest cities I’d visited, people were more than happy to give directions, especially to those who you can tell are from out of town.
GREEN BAY—Green Bay area startups will soon have an additional support system: WiSys VentureHome-Green Bay. UW-Green Bay is a proud partner. Opening with a launch celebration on Nov. 9, 2021, WiSys VentureHome-Green Bay is partnering to support local entrepreneurs in bringing ideas, innovations and technologies into the marketplace. WiSys VentureHome-Green...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – From rising prices on many products, to shortages of chips for new vehicles to everyday consumer goods, supply chain issues continue.Last month, President Joe Biden ordered two California ports to run on a 24/7 basis to resolve bottlenecks. FOX 11’s Emily Deem was joined live via...
The 2021 Common CAHSS event, themed “Truth, Information, Misinformation, and Democracy,” seeks to explore the role of the modern university in supporting the “continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found,” which has been part of the University of Wisconsin identity for more than a century. Learn from faculty members Chuck Rybak, Renee Ettinger, and Ryan Martin, some of the most involved with Common CAHSS 2021, about how the event came to be and their vision for the day and beyond. Read the full article detailing why they chose information literacy as the foundation of Common CAHSS 2021, what conference topics most interest them, and how they see Common CAHSS unfolding in the future on the CAHSS and Effect Website!
The 18th Annual Research in the Rotunda will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the Capitol Rotunda in Madison, WI. Outstanding undergraduate student researchers from across the University of Wisconsin System, together with their faculty advisers, will fill the Capitol Rotunda to share their research findings on a variety of important topics with legislators, state leaders, UW alumni, and other supporters. UW-Green Bay can select up to eight posters to be presented at Research in the Rotunda; at least two of the eight slots will be reserved for students from our Manitowoc, Marinette or Sheboygan locations. The deadline to apply via Qualtrics survey is 11:59pm Wednesday, December 15th, 2021. Applicants must complete the Qualitrics survey in order to be considered as a presenter for this event. Please help us demonstrate the exceptional quality of research conducted all of UW- Green Bay campuses by encouraging your students to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime experience! Questions? Please contact Liz Brinks, brinkse@uwgb.edu with the Office of Grants and Research. Please note that those students selected to represent UW-Green Bay at Research in the Rotunda will be notified shortly after the deadline to apply, then student researchers and faculty advisers will have to complete a System-wide registration no later than January 14, 2022 (registration information will be provided upon notification). To apply via Qualtrics survey please follow the link.For more information about this event please visit this website.
