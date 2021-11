Three games rise to the top when evaluating Week 12, and they will have an impact on bowl projections. The Ohio State-Michigan State showdown is the obvious frontrunner. The victor adds a huge win to its resume and puts itself in a strong position to represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff. A second loss for either Michigan State or Ohio State would likely be a death sentence to playoff hopes. Iowa State has a chance to knock Oklahoma out for good in a key Big 12 contest, but you know the Sooners are going to come out kicking with their backs against the wall.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO