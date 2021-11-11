Pressley Harvin: Difference Between Punting Motion And Kicking Motion ‘Is Everything’

After narrowly escaping the jaws of defeat last Monday night with a win against the Chicago Bears, the Pittsburgh Steelers danced with the devil a little too long with the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday, ultimately finishing the game in a 16-16 tie. While Pittsburgh did not have QB Ben Roethlisberger in this matchup due to being place on the Covid-19 reserve list prior to the game as well as lost T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, Trai Turner, and Kevin Dotson during the game due to injury, the team still should have gotten the win. You can reference the Diontae Johnson fumble or the Pat Freiermuth fumble as turning points where Pittsburgh had chances to score, but gave the ball away, ending promising drives.

