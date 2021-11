Host Tom Merrill speaks with guest Jerry Knapp about response to gas emergencies. Be it the odor call, the known leak because a contractor struck a line, or a meter has been struck by a vehicle, you most likely have responded to these type of incidents many times in the past and, and most likely, you will again. These are also the type of calls that are often taken for granted, and as our guest so correctly says, you can go from hero to zero in a millisecond if allow complacency to set in, and if we have not taken the time to prepare ahead of time how we will respond to and handle this type of incident. There certainly are many real-life examples of tragedies and horrific and devastating consequences resulting from what started out as a routine gas odor or leak call.

