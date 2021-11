Sometimes I feel like I’m going on and on about the inherent issues associated with semi-automated driver assist systems, and how the capabilities of such systems get overestimated to be actually self-driving. I’ll think about writing about it, but catch myself, because surely everyone gets it, and I don’t want to become some sort of crazed, one-note hack, banging the same drum until the skin rends, comically trapping my hand and drumstick inside. But then I’ll see an article like this CNBC one that boldly claims “self-driving cars are here” when, really, they’re not.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO