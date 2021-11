Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, represents New York in the U.S. Senate. She is chair of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee. For the last 20 years, we sent brave service members on tours of duty and exposed them to dangerous conditions on the battlefield — and off. We asked them to live on bases and in places around the world where burn pits were used to destroy everything from plastics and electronics to human waste, creating toxic, poisonous air that they breathed in every day.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO