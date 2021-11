Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 20, New York Giants 17. Tyreek Hill was a huge part of the offensive game plan; he was targeted early and often. Against Tennessee Titans in Week 7, Hill’s output was low for his standards, so it seemed as if the coaching staff was set on getting him involved. They used him all over the field — and it was effective. He finished with 12 receptions for 94 yards and caught Mahomes' lone touchdown pass of the day. His longest reception of the day was 15 yards — which goes to show that Hill can still change a game without blowing the roof off a defense.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO