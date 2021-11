Jurassic Park is probably the most perfect disaster movie ever made. But Jurassic World Evolution 2 sometimes makes me wish it didn’t depend so much on things going wrong. It’s understandable that developer Frontier would feel obligated to make horrible things happen to my lovely dinosaur park in order to stay true to the movie, and I get that random calamities have been a thing in this genre since SimCity. But for me, the best management games have never been about putting out fires. They are bubbling cauldrons of overlapping systems, which organically produce interesting questions of strategy and priority.

