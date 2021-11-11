CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vandals and Sting Man Josh Freese Puts Himself First

By Brett Callwood
L.A. Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVandals and Sting Man Josh Freese Puts Himself First: Long Beach-based drummer Josh Freese may well be the busiest man in music. The list of bands he’s played with is a veritable who’s who of contemporary rock: Weezer, A Perfect Circle, Sublime (with Rome), Nine Inch Nails and Guns N’ Roses...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
Revolver

See Ozzy and Lemmy Kick Monster Ass in New "Hellraiser" Video

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released a previously unheard version of "Hellraiser" — a 1991 song that was co-written alongside then-guitarist Zakk Wylde and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister — that featured dueting vocals with the "Ace of Spades" singer himself. The track is included in Ozzy's No More Tears 30th anniversary...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Josh Freese
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Sting
Person
Katy Perry
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch the video for the new Gang of Youths single, ‘the man himself’

The video for the latest Gang of Youths single, ‘the man himself’, has just dropped. Directed by Joel Barney, the Sydney band’s frontman David Le’aupepe sings the track against a hazy orange background that looks a lot like Blade Runner 2049. Intriguing animated scenes pop up throughout the video, created by Mickey Mason.
MUSIC
AL.com

Now here’s an ‘80s hard-rock reunion done right

Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns each grew up as an only-child. Then, about 33 years ago, Lewis, a British singer, and Guns, an Angeleno guitarist, became each other’s musical brother. It began while making the hard-rock band L.A. Guns’ blazing 1988 self-titled debut, and deepened on now-classic 1989 sophomore LP “Cocked and Loaded” and prismatic 1991 disc “Hollywood Vampires.”
ROCK MUSIC
Las Vegas Weekly

Sitting down with Sting to discuss his first-ever Vegas residency

It took less than a full song for us to realize this is the Vegas residency show we’ve been craving. Nothing against Usher or Bruno or Gaga, but Sting has the stuff. He’s the perfect artist with the ideal performance style and body of work for the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. That’s why opening night of My Songs on October 29 felt so comfortable and familiar, from the moment he strolled onstage in a yellow suit with an acoustic guitar to play “Roxanne.” The next day, we returned to Caesars Palace to speak with Sting about the show and his upcoming album, The Bridge (out November 19), written and recorded during the pandemic, in one of the resort’s majestic villas. It was his last interview of the day. He’d been out on the patio recording for TV but came inside for our chat, first sitting at a piano to dabble a bit before settling on a sofa. Our first impression was the same as during his exuberant performance the night before: There’s no way this guy is 70 years old.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vandals#Rock Band#Guns N Roses
L.A. Weekly

From Josh Freese to the Monkees — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Josh Freese to the Monkees: The seventy-ninth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Alan Fitzpatrick, hip-hop from IV4, punk/indie from Josh Freese, Goth Babe and Agent Orange, and so much more. Find us on Spotify...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY Is Working On 'Some Heavy Songs'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he has collaborated with his longtime friend Peppy Castro on "some heavy songs." Peppy reportedly taught Frehley how to play guitar and previously collaborated with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons as a songwriter and performed on Frehley's and KISS frontman Paul Stanley's solo records.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

ToBy Gets Childish

Because the Internet (Glassnote) ToBy Gets Childish: L.A. indie rapper ToBy told us about his love for a Childish Gambino favorite. ToBy: My favorite album of all time has to be Because the Internet by Childish Gambino. It was the first time I saw such realized creative ambition and story telling of that caliber. I had been a Donald stan since ’08, following the Derrick Comedy sketches, his cameos on 30 Rock and tuning in every week for the new episode of Community, so obviously I kept up with his Gambino project very closely.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Rock Band Apologizes After Going Viral for Live Concert Urination on Fan

Brass Against, a cover band that performs unique takes on songs by Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Black Sabbath and other groups, apologized on Twitter Friday after a viral video showed their lead singer urinating on a fan during a performance. In the middle of a performance of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up" at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida Thursday night, Sophia Urista urinated on a willing fan's face. A video of the disgusting scene went viral.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Journey announces tour with Billy Idol, Toto

Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

Pearl Jam Sets Rescheduled 2020 Tour Dates for May 2022

Pearl Jam will make up its 2020 North American tour dates postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022, with specific details to be announced early next year. “For nearly two years, the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you,” the group said in a statement. “The whole Pearl Jam team shares your excitement for us all to be safely on the road again together.” The 2020 run was timed to the release of Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album, “Gigaton,” and was planned to begin in March of that year. Rehearsals had already taken place and production trucks were...
THEATER & DANCE
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

The Unmitigated Joy of Nothing Fest

The Unmitigated Joy of Nothing Fest: Kudos to the good people at Nothing Mag. For the third year (having taken a break for obvious reasons last year), they’ve hosted a mini festival that delves into the alt and indie worlds while blurring genre divides. The bill for Nothing Fest III showcases a tremendous mix of buzz and buzz-worthy. It’s a fantastic opportunity to check out bands you’ve been meaning to for a while, and also discover new things. And on Saturday at the frankly magnificent Garden Amp venue in Garden Grove, the show was a top-to-bottom success.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy