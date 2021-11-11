CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Still Feeling Terrible Despite the Pandemic Receding? That's Totally Normal, Psychologists Say

By Jessica Stillman
Inc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago The New York Times published a fantastic visualization of how the various waves of coronavirus have spread across the U.S. over the past two years. With the infection rate represented by increasingly dark colors, you can watch as the country transforms from light yellow to a deep...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone experiences at one time or another. For people with ADHD, these behaviors happen frequently and interfere with everyday life at school, at home and everywhere else. ADHD affects more...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Children's relationships with teachers remained strong despite emotional toll of pandemic

Primary schools have played a vital role in supporting children through the significant mental health challenges caused by COVID-19, according to a report from Cardiff University. Over a quarter of 10- to 11-year-olds reported elevated or clinically significant emotional difficulties during the pandemic, up from 17% in 2019, the data...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychologists#Pandemics#Depression#The New York Times#Inc Com#Greeks#Covid
2 On Your Side

A WNY psychologist's take on TikTok and teens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — TikTok has been around for about five years and now has more than a billion active global users. Nearly a third of them in the United States are under the age of 19. "It can be a perfectly innocent endeavor, or it can definitely impact negatively on...
BUFFALO, NY
nbc25news.com

How to combat COVID-19 pandemic fatigue, according to a licensed Kalamazoo psychologist

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, medical professionals said many Americans were feeling pandemic fatigue. News Channel 3 spoke to licensed psychologist Pamela Mairs with Child & Family Psychological Services in Kalamazoo who said people are stressed and exhausted having to deal with the changes to our daily lives over the last two years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
powerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors That Reveal A Lonely Person

The whole world is your oyster, but what happens when you don’t have anyone to share in these experiences? You don’t go out much, and you socially isolate yourself because you’re lonely. A lonely person might struggle with, and the feeling of solitude is increasing in this country. This widespread...
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

15 Things That Reveal Someone Is Guilty of Emotional Self-Neglect

Emotional neglect is characterized as being in a relational situation where your needs for affection are disregarded or ignored. This trauma may have happened in your childhood, but it still affects you today. You may be experiencing emotional self-neglect. Fifteen Signs You Are Guilty of Emotional Self-Neglect. Here are fifteen...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
ScienceAlert

We're Doing Mindfulness Wrong, Psychologists Say

What does mindfulness mean to you? Is it about being aware of what comes your way without distraction? Or is it engaging with life's challenges without judgement, and responding as required? A new meta-analysis of almost 150 studies has found that most of us understand that mindfulness is about both being aware and engaging with whatever comes our way. Unfortunately, we're much worse at putting this 'engaging' part into action. "Scientific understanding of mindfulness goes beyond mere stress-relief and requires a willingness to engage with stressors," says University of Waterloo social psychologist Igor Grossmann. "It is, in fact, the engagement with stressors that ultimately...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Here’s why people with depression and schizophrenia need COVID-19 boosters now

When it comes to factors that increase someone’s chances for developing severe COVID, physical conditions — like cancer, diabetes, or a compromised immune system — are often first to leap to mind. But last month, the CDC made what at first glance may seem like an unlikely addition to this list of risk factors: mental health conditions. “Having mood disorders, including depression, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19,” the agency explained on its website.
MENTAL HEALTH
newsandpress.net

Back from vacation! But back to ‘normal’? COVID’s still here

“There is a Chinese curse which says, ‘May he live in interesting times.’ Like it or not, we live in interesting times. They are times of danger and uncertainty; but they are also more open to the creative energy of men than any other time in history.”. — Sen. Robert...
PUBLIC HEALTH
floridapolitics.com

SeaWorld still feels pandemic pain, but making progress

SeaWorld Entertainment bought back about $83 million worth of its stock this quarter and spent money on capital projects at its parks, the company’s CEO said Tuesday, as the theme park industry continues to rebound from the costly pandemic crisis. Fueled by 7.2 million visitors for the third quarter, the...
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sun-Journal

Despite breakthrough infections, it’s the unvaccinated who are perpetuating the pandemic

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently replied to a question regarding vaccination among health care workers by saying “they are ethically obligated to get the vaccine in order not to infect their patients.” But isn’t it true that the vaccinated are getting COVID and also infecting others? It is protection for the vaccinated, but it’s not protection for those around them. — S.C.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

4 Key Tips to Defeat Your Fear and Do What You Truly Want in Life

Here's a fact that will blow you away: 95 percent of Americans are thinking about quitting their jobs. And in April of this year, a record four million people quit their jobs. The numbers speak for themselves; people want to jump into the next chapter of their career, but they need a strategy and tools to guide them.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

This is not something people usually associate with intelligence — but the study clearly shows a link. Highly intelligent people are more likely to be generous and altruistic, psychological research finds. Altruistic people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Intelligent people may be more...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

People with Anxiety and Depression May Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19. consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy