Christmas time is a great time for baking! Filling the house with sweet smells, it's aroma therapy! Holiday get togethers, giving your baked tasty creations as gifts, to have with coffee and snacks, put that holiday music on and it really is a fun time! For those who are looking for sweet baking, let's look at some healthier options. You may need gluten- free or vegan option for baking. Keep on reading! We looked for those and found two awesome recipes on EatWell. There are more great holiday healthy baking recipes @ eatingwell.com.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO