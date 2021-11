Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Army Veteran Robert Scott Henzerling who said he felt a calling to help. Robert has been fighting PTSD since he returned home from his multiple deployments in Kosovo. He knows how important it is to get help, to talk about it, but needed to talk about it with people who understood. Robert said, that’s hard because a lot of times, family doesn’t understand. So Robert started his non-profit Operation Dry Bones, offering counseling for veterans and their families by speaking with others that’ve shared their experiences. Thank you Robert for helping and THANK YOU for your service.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO