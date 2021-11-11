CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Inside Chelsea’s most glamorous new hotel, the Beaverbrook Townhouse

By Astrid Joss
tatler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled discreetly – and chicly – at the north end of Sloane Street, where the Chelsea and Knightsbridge borders fashionably collide, sits the resplendent new Beaverbrook Town house. It’s a glamorous urban sibling to the Surrey country house hotel known simply as Beaverbrook. Embracing the very best of this...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

PHOTOS: Step Inside Disney World’s NEWEST Hotel!

On November 3rd, 2021, the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve officially welcomed guests for the first time after having delayed its grand opening a few times. And, with its doors open, we’re taking you along with us for the official opening ceremony and a look inside!. The Swan Reserve is...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Inside NYC’s most terrifying new tourist attractions: City Climb, Summit

New Yorkers consider themselves tough, but are they bold enough to scale the exterior of a Midtown skyscraper and lean over an open edge 1,271 feet above ground?. That’s one of the stratospheric thrills of City Climb, a daredevil attraction at Hudson Yards that opens Tuesday. It’s one of three new, adrenaline-pumping Big Apple activities to open since October. But unlike more terrestrial pursuits, these experiences — also including the Ascent elevator and the Levitation pods at Summit One Vanderbilt — require strong will and an adventurous spirit, not to mention a love of heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
veranda.com

Is This London's Most Beautiful New Shop? Take A Look Inside for Yourself

Nestled along the iconic Pimlico Road in London's idyllic Belgravia neighborhood lies a new storefront. Bonadea, the expertly curated tableware and home decor brand from Gemma Martinez de Ana, has just opened this fall and has quickly become a top destination for design enthusiasts and hostesses extraordinaire. We chatted with the lovely Martinez de Ana about opening a shop during the pandemic, where she finds inspiration, and her passion for creating beautiful tablescapes inspired by her global upbringing.
SHOPPING
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The World's Most Exciting New Hotels for 2022

Destinations around the world are poised to welcome travelers back in 2022 and showcase their newest hotel openings. Whether visitors are looking to stay in design-led properties in Toronto, a five-star sustainable stay in Hong Kong, or a luxury hotel on the doorstep of Nashville’s coolest music venues, here are some of 2022’s most anticipated openings.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Nicola Harding
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Laurence Olivier
Time Out Global

The Arlo Soho hotel’s new seasonal American restaurant

As the United States slowly reopens for international tourism, New York City’s hotel restaurants are fired up and ready to shake off their reputation as room service-legitimizing club sandwich factories. The Ace Hotel recently opened As You Are at its first Brooklyn location, The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tatler.com

Why Le Toiny is the most glamorous hotel on St Barths

Only propeller planes can land on Cel’s infamously short and narrow runway, but nothing beats the thrill of pulling up alongside the welcoming turquoise waters of St Jean Bay, after the familiar yet exhilarating vertical dive onto the airstrip. Despite the hair-raising landing, the island experience itself is always so smooth – within minutes, I’m in a taxi, climbing through the hills of St Barths and heading towards the easternmost tip of the island to my favourite home-away-from-home, Le Toiny. With its collection of 22 private villas (each with its own infinity pool), this is paradise on earth as far as I am concerned. It’s the only privately owned five-star hotel on the island, and hoteliers Charlie and Mandie Vere Nicoll have created a tropical sanctuary, which combines old school English hospitality with incredible service – and epic sea views.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

London's leading It girls gather for the launch of new Mayfair hotspot Il Borro

Taking the prime place of what was once Nobu on Berkeley Street, the fashionable Ferragamo family opened the doors to a new ultra-stylish two-storey Italian restaurant in Mayfair last night. Promising to bring the food, fashion and fabulousness of Tuscany to the heart of London, Il Borro Tuscan Bistro is set to become the latest hotspot for bright young things.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

This luxe hotel stay comes with tickets to the NGV's new Chanel exhibition

The highly anticipated Coco Chanel exhibition is arriving at the NGV in December, and it’s only fitting that you plan your visit with a place to stay that is just as stylish as the fashion icon herself. That’s why the Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street, Melbourne’s newest Hilton flagship hotel, has announced its exclusive partnership with the NGV to offer its ‘I Am Fashion’ package this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouses#Art#Sloane#Antiques#Georgian#Fulham
Literary Hub

Inside the Glamorous, Precarious World of Downtown NYC Dining

I worked the day phone shift on Saturdays in addition to picking up hostess and evening reservation work, and there were worse places to be on a Saturday morning than Babbo. Though considered small by restaurant standards, when you were in Babbo’s open, three-story space, you got a sense of what a grand old home it had probably once been. There was a six-foot-wide steep center staircase anchoring the room and separating the kitchen in the back from the first-floor dining room and the pickle—the entryway. The second-floor dining room had a massive skylight, so in the morning we kept the lights off and let the sunlight pour down the staircase as though it were a big tree trunk. Mario and Joe wanted to keep the lights off to save on electricity, but I’d have kept them off regardless. The rays picked up all the tiny dust particles in the air, adding to the twinkling effect of the space.
RESTAURANTS
5280.com

A Look Inside the Hythe, Vail’s New Luxe Hotel

The refreshed and relaunched hotel celebrates Vail’s history with a style that blends contemporary alpine cool with echoes of ’60s mod. There’s a new old name coming to Vail this winter. “Hythe” is a quaint Old English word meaning haven or landing place, and that’s exactly what the Hythe hotel aims to provide to travelers. It’s a comfortable landing, indeed: After a $40-million makeover, the former Vail Marriott Mountain Resort has been rebranded and reopened as the latest jewel in Marriott’s Luxury Collection, with nightly room rates starting at $699.
VAIL, CO
BBC

Who is the redhead living in the Tower of London?

With her flaming red curls, Megan Clawson looks like a fairy-tale princess. So when she walks around the moat of the 950-year-old Tower of London, it's no wonder she draws attention from visitors. But she isn't a formal part of the attraction, or a royal ghost walking the walls, as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Robb Report

Christie’s New York Rakes in a Record $219 Million at Its First Live Art Sale Since 2020

Launching the fall auction season against the backdrop of a slowly reviving New York, a Christie’s evening sale of works made during the 21st century brought in $219 million on Tuesday. All 40 of the lots offered sold. Two works—one by Mark Grotjahn, the other by Felix Gonzalez-Torres—came to the sale with an in-house guarantee, while another 20 were secured with third-party backing. The entire grouping was expected to fetch an estimated hammer price of $150 million–$230 million with premium. Christie’s auctioneer Gemma Sudlow, head of private and iconic collections, took to the rostrum on Tuesday to lead the sale. She replaced...
VISUAL ART
tatler.com

A Dynasty Divided: secrets of the unsung Rothschild women are revealed in a thrilling new book

Rothschild. A name that evokes dazzling wealth, sublime power, marbled hallways, fine wine and high finance. A dynastic thread, strung with grand houses and gilded lifestyles. A bank whose backing has been sought by sovereigns and statesmen, whose decisions could move markets, and whose prominence has endured two centuries of breakneck historical change. The Rothschilds’ opulence and influence has become the stuff of legend, not to mention countless sinister conspiracy theories.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Antelope Valley Press

Bettina Grossman, artistic fixture at Chelsea Hotel, has died

It might seem unlikely, upon seeing Bettina Grossman pushing her shopping cart filled with artwork outside the Chelsea Hotel in New York City, that she was an accomplished artist with a once-promising career. Grossman was unusual even by the standards of the Chelsea, the storied haven for quirky artists. Her...
ENTERTAINMENT
yourmileagemayvary.net

World’s First Hotel On Wheels Opening In New York This Winter

When you think of hotels or motels – be they Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, IHG, Choice, a mom & pop place, or what have you – I’m betting you always think of a solid building. That’s how hotels have always been; they stay in one spot. The world’s first hotel on...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla bought £850k house near Prince Charles following divorce - inside

Following her divorce from her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles in 1994, the Duchess of Cornwall purchased a sprawling property known as Ray Mill House in Lacock, Wiltshire. Camilla reportedly spent £850,000 on the Grade-II listed property, located just a 15-minute drive away from Highgrove House, the country home she now shares with Prince Charles. It acted as her main home from 1996 until 2003 when she moved out to live with Charles at their London residence, Clarence House, but she continues to keep the private property as a base.
CELEBRITIES
B105

Inside Duluth’s Tiniest And Most Charming Airbnb For Rent

I think I found the most charming place to rent in all of the Twin Ports! It is a colorful, quaint spot called Driftwood Cottage. If you're in town for a visit, you probably don't need a large and expensive spot since you will be out and about exploring. That is why Driftwood Cottage is the perfect spot for you!
DULUTH, MN
brownstoner.com

The Insider: Smart, Strategic Crown Heights Townhouse Reno Keeps Budget Top of Mind

When a couple who had been living in a small modern condo carved out of an old building in Prospect Heights went shopping for a more spacious home for their family, which includes two school-age children, “They were open to the same kind of vibe” as existed in their prior space, said Long Island City-based architect Sarah Jacoby. “They did not want a lot of complicated original detail that needed to be restored.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy