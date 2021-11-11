Inside Chelsea’s most glamorous new hotel, the Beaverbrook Townhouse

I worked the day phone shift on Saturdays in addition to picking up hostess and evening reservation work, and there were worse places to be on a Saturday morning than Babbo. Though considered small by restaurant standards, when you were in Babbo’s open, three-story space, you got a sense of what a grand old home it had probably once been. There was a six-foot-wide steep center staircase anchoring the room and separating the kitchen in the back from the first-floor dining room and the pickle—the entryway. The second-floor dining room had a massive skylight, so in the morning we kept the lights off and let the sunlight pour down the staircase as though it were a big tree trunk. Mario and Joe wanted to keep the lights off to save on electricity, but I’d have kept them off regardless. The rays picked up all the tiny dust particles in the air, adding to the twinkling effect of the space.

