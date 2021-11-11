Ruggles earns FFA Degree

MONROEVILLE — Monroeville FFA Member Nevan Ruggles recently completed his FFA Career by earning his American FFA Degree, which is given annually to less than 1 percent of more than 700,000 members nationwide.

Ruggles had exceptional accomplishments during his time at Monroeville. He competed in a variety of career development events and achieved his personal goals through State FFA Degree applications and proficiencies. Nevan was always involved in the Monroeville Chapter all while working on his own family farm that has been in the Ruggles family for nine generations.

Nevan received his American FFA Degree and degree charm at the National FFA Convention. He is the third generation in his family to receive the American FFA Degree as his grandfather received his American Degree in 1956, father received his American Degree in 1988, and sister received her American Degree in 2019.

The American FFA Degree is the highest honor bestowed by the National FFA Association. As the highest degree achievable, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member's dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agriculture experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future of agriculture and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.

Nevan celebrated his achievement with his family, who attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Food drive at South Central

GREENWICH — South Central is hosting a food drive from Nov. 15 to 19 and all the donations will be taken to a local church so the food will go to families in need over the upcoming holidays.