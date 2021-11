(11-4-22) The victim of a Lima Plane Engine accident has been identified as Patrick Archer (50) of Ada. The case is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. “Today is a tragic day for the family, friends and coworkers of our brother. I am just heartbroken and devastated over this somber news and I plead with all to rededicate themselves to the safety and well-being of one another in our workplaces. The UAW extends our condolence to the family of our fallen brother and the UAW members at Local 1219 on their loss.”

