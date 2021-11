Sanger, Argyle, Aubrey and Krum all won their respective first-round playoff matches this week and are headed to the second round. Sanger, which shocked state-ranked Kennedale in four sets on Monday, will take on Godley at 6 p.m. Thursday at Haltom High School. Meanwhile, Argyle faces Brownwood in its second-round game after quickly dispatching Fort Worth Dunbar. That match against Brownwood is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Brock.

SANGER, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO