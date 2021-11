Alex Pereira is focused on becoming UFC champion, not Israel Adesanya, saying “maybe if I had lost to him it would annoy me a little bit.”. Pereira is a former GLORY kickboxing standout who will be making his UFC debut this Saturday when he takes on Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268. In his kickboxing past, Pereira actually defeated Adesanya, the current UFC middleweight champion. Although Pereira is fighting against Michailidis this weekend, he can’t help but think ahead to a potential fight with Adesanya, especially when asked by the media. But Pereira also wants to make it perfectly clear that his focus is 100 percent on becoming the UFC champ, not Adesanya.

