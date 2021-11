New York City FC defender Malte Amundsen has been voted the Etihad Player of the Month for October. The Danish defender only joined NYCFC this season, and after settling into his new surroundings has begun to show why the Club were so keen to sign him. His tireless effort down the left has made him an attacking outlet for Ronny Deila and that saw him register two assists in October, as well as winning the penalty that allowed the Club to overcome Chicago Fire 1-0 at Yankee Stadium.

