The Pinterest TwoTwenty team has been announced by the social media brand as an in-house team that will be focused on experimental products and more. The team is named after the social networks first office, and is comprised of engineers, designers and product experts who would be focused on researching, prototyping and testing new features or ideas. The team would then identify which of these ideas and projects would work for the brand before being handed off to other teams to take the reins.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO