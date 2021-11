The Oklahoma State men's basketball team opened their season on Tuesday night with a commanding 88-45 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks. OSU opened the game with a 39-8 lead in the first half, propelled by Avery Anderson's 13 first half points, and never looked back. Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse led the way for the Cowboys by leading all scorers with 17 points and also adding nine rebounds. Four other Cowboys were able to find their way into double figures, while UT Arlington was unable to have one scorer reach the double-digit mark.

