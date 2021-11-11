South Africa's Last White President, FW de Klerk, Dead at 85

Tunisian olive farmer Ali Fileli looked out over his parched fields and crushed a lump of dry, dusty earth in his hand. "I can't do anything with my land because of the lack of water," he said. Fileli is just one of many farmers who have been left high and dry by increasingly long and intense droughts across North Africa. "When I started farming with my father, there was always rain, or we'd dig a well and there would be water," said the 54-year-old, who farms around 22 hectares (54 acres) of land near the northern city of Kairouan.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO