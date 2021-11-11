(BPRW) Special Tribute to America's Black Veterans

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has a new holiday for all you stolen valor-heads out there. For the people who like to cosplay as a member of the military, they introduced Almost Veterans Day. In a fake ad, the show sang the virtues of Almost Veterans’ John Krasinski-esque beards, their camo vapes, and their Facebook Shirts. We at Vulture salute some of the great Almost Veterans of pop culture: Herman Hermann from The Simpsons, Walter from The Big Lebowski (despite his claims to the contrary), Nick Frost’s Territorial Army reject Mike on Spaced, Dwight’s weird friend Rolf (James Urbaniak) on The Office, and Lt. Gareth Keenan on The Office (U.K.). And, of course, the good people of Marwen.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO