(BPRW) Special Tribute to America's Black Veterans

By Chronicle Reporter
 5 days ago

(Black PR Wire) Cartoonist Joe Young has produced a special...

Milton Daily Standard

Veteran shares of America's greatness

TURBOTVILLE — “Remember that America is great, and you all have the opportunity to make it better.”. Those words rang out across the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium as students sat in silence, while paying close attention during a moving Veterans Day ceremony, held Wednesday. Brian Cieslukowski, pastor of St....
TURBOTVILLE, PA
The Atlantic

What Will Become of America’s Veterans’ Halls?

A sign in the entrance of the Michael A. Rawley Jr. American Legion Post advertises the space as “members only,” but the Brooklyn-based photographer Maureen Drennan has warned me in advance to ignore it. Drennan has often entered these establishments unannounced: Since 2018, she’s photographed American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts across the northeastern United States, drawn in by what she calls their “lonely poetry.” The Rawley post, an 1860s brownstone in Gowanus that was once a church, is only a few blocks from Drennan’s apartment. Inside, wood-paneled walls shimmer in the glow of incandescent bulbs, the old kind; a crowd of about a dozen packs the bar, their shoes squeaking against vinyl floor tiles. I’ve crashed the birthday party of a favorite bartender.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsTimes

History Channel Veterans Day Special Pays Tribute to American Heroes

“Variety Salute to Service,” hosted by Robin Roberts, will premiere on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and showcase those whose lives were changed by their military service. The special also features former President George W. Bush speaking about his Presidential Institute’s Military Service Initiative, which helps post 9/11 vets and their families. Additional participants in the program include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Strahan and Bob Woodruff.
Kokomo Tribune

Sound off: Veterans are America's treasure

This poem is my opinion, idea and inspiration, solely my creation that I'd like to share:. As the day to honor soldiers who've protected me and you. But veterans should be thanked more than just once a year,. For unselfishly protecting everything we as Americans hold dear. So, Lord, please...
NewsBreak
Society
It’s Not the Other America. It’s Just America. – Mother Jones

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. We’re driving toward Porterville, California, when Matt Black explains his attempt to escape geography. Black is a photographer, and Central Valley towns like this have long been the setting of his work, the people in them his subjects. Farmers and migrant workers. Droughts and heat waves. It’s a corner of the country he felt needed attention, the breadbasket of America. It’s his home.
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
Vulture

Watch The Daily Show’s Tribute to Almost Veterans Day

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has a new holiday for all you stolen valor-heads out there. For the people who like to cosplay as a member of the military, they introduced Almost Veterans Day. In a fake ad, the show sang the virtues of Almost Veterans’ John Krasinski-esque beards, their camo vapes, and their Facebook Shirts. We at Vulture salute some of the great Almost Veterans of pop culture: Herman Hermann from The Simpsons, Walter from The Big Lebowski (despite his claims to the contrary), Nick Frost’s Territorial Army reject Mike on Spaced, Dwight’s weird friend Rolf (James Urbaniak) on The Office, and Lt. Gareth Keenan on The Office (U.K.). And, of course, the good people of Marwen.
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Saluting America’s veterans

Next month will mark 80 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which catapulted our nation into World War II. During that conflict, 16 million young Americans answered the call of duty and served our country in arms. On Sept. 11, 2001, America was once again attacked by an unprovoked...
Romesentinel.com

America’s first allies honor local veterans

VERONA — The Oneida Indian Nation hosted nearly 400 local veterans, including OIN nation members and employees who served, at their 20th annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony and Breakfast — honoring them for the service and recognizing their sacrifice. The event got its start as a small gathering at the Ray...
(BPRW) LAUNCH OF BLACK ODYSSEY MEDIA, NEW PRESS DEDICATED TO MULTI-PLATFORM REPRESENTATION OF THE BLACK EXPERIENCE | Press releases

(BPRW) LAUNCH OF BLACK ODYSSEY MEDIA, NEW PRESS DEDICATED TO MULTI-PLATFORM REPRESENTATION OF THE BLACK EXPERIENCE. (Black PR Wire) DALLAS, TX — Independent film and media studio Black Odyssey, LLC announces the launch of its national umbrella Black Odyssey Media, a new publishing venture dedicated to books by hybrid creatives representing the Black experience, with a cross-functional concentration on novelizations and works that can be adapted for film or television. Founded by literary agent, independent producer, and bestselling author Shawanda Williams, who is also known by her pseudonym N’Tyse, Black Odyssey Media will publish around 10 titles annually in hardcover, trade paperback, and mass-market formats with simultaneous eBook releases.
