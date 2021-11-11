CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Unearthed Song Featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr

By Nick DeRiso
 6 days ago
A previously unheard 1968 song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr has been released, with all proceeds reportedly going to charity. You can listen to "Radhe Shaam" below. The track was rediscovered by a friend of writer and producer Suresh Joshi during quarantine. "Radhe Shaam" dates back to his...

