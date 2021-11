A fatal accident in Gloucester County left one man dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles Monday night. According to Harrison Township Police, John M. Johnston, 45, of Paulsboro, was killed while trying to cross Mullica Hill Road in the 700 block of Route 322 just before 8:30 pm. He was hit by an SUV traveling east which sent him into another lane where he was struck by a 2nd vehicle.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO