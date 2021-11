Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith after their defeat by Southampton on Friday, which leaves them 15th in the Premier League table. Smith took over as Villa manager in 2018 and led the club out of the Championship and into the Premier League. They finished 11th last season but have endured a slide in the current campaign - the defeat at St Mary's was their fifth straight loss and their 18th Premier League loss in the calendar year.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO