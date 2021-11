TAMPA (Nov. 4, 2021) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team closes out its regular season on Friday night in what is the biggest match of the 2021 campaign. The Bulls will butt heads with Temple at Corbett Stadium with kick-off slated for 7:30 p.m. and the contest can be seen live on ESPN+. Prior to the match, South Florida will honor its six seniors – Felipe Baptista, Henrique Gallina, Richard Laval, Marcus Murphy, Gordon Phipps, and Kazuna Takase – for all of their contributions to the program.

