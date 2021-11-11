CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLIF Morning News: How Do We Fix Inflation and High Spending?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer spending and inflation rates are the highest they’ve...

SmartAsset

Do You Have Too Many Bank Accounts — or Too Few?

These days, bank accounts can do a lot. They make it easy for you to track your spending and receive transaction alerts, often in real-time. They allow you to transfer between accounts and even send money to others in just … Continue reading → The post Do You Have Too Many Bank Accounts — or Too Few? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
KTLA

Key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt […]
ECONOMY
WHYY

How worried should we be about inflation?

Inflation is at a 31-year high and Americans are feeling the pain, paying for the increased prices on food, goods, services, energy and gas. But why have consumer prices risen so fast and how concerned should we be? Is it “transitory” as some economists have argued, or is it signaling long-term financial problems? And what steps, if any, should the government be taking to slow inflation? Former Federal Reserve and White House economist CLAUDIA SAHM joins us, along with University of Michigan public policy and economics professor JUSTIN WOLFERS. We’ll also hear from PAT KENNEDY, founder and executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank, about how steep prices and supply chain backups are impacting their distribution of diapers and period products to homeless shelters, food pantries and social service organizations.
HOMELESS
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why higher prices are the new normal

Consumer prices soared in October and are now up 6.2 percent from a year earlier – higher than most economists’ estimates and the fastest increase in more than three decades. At this point, that may be no surprise to most Americans, who are seeing higher prices while shopping for shoes and steaks, dining at restaurants, […] The post Commentary: Why higher prices are the new normal appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
ICIS Chemical Business

‘Watch out below!’ as supply chain chaos comes to an end

“What goes up, comes down” is usually a good motto when prices start to reach for the skies. As the great investor Bob Farrell noted in his 10 Rules, they usually go further than you think. But they don’t then correct by going sideways. The charts showing US lumber prices,...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

How Inflation Will Impact Your Holidays, and What You Can Do About It

You've seen it at the gas pump and in the grocery stores: Costs are up. The U.S. annual inflation rate reached a 13-year high in September, and economists expect prices to continue rising in the coming months. That's going to impact costs this holiday. Wells Fargo, for example, reported that the cost of a whole turkey (between 8 and 16 pounds) is nearly double what it was in 2019. Meanwhile, global shipping delays may mean that holiday gifts become more expensive... if you can find them at all.
BUSINESS

