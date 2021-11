Have you ever slept too late and felt sluggish, slow, and stiff when you got up? That’s how airlines across the country are feeling right now. From the outside looking in, flying seems like a rough journey at this point. For instance, American Airlines has canceled thousands of flights. Southwest Airlines is having many of the same issues. They’ve had hundreds of delays can cancelations in recent days. A staff and supply shortage caused most of those issues. On top of that, some of the nation’s biggest airports have been seeing power outages. Not long ago, a “power bump” plunged LAX into darkness. Then, earlier this week, equipment failure caused a power outage at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor.

