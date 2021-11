Rusk County Safe Hunters of Tomorrow (S.H.O.T) would like to let folks know they will be donating a dumpster for hunters to dispose of their deer carcasses. This dumpster will be at the Ladysmith DNR service center on N4103 HWY 27 in Ladysmith. It will be available starting the week of the November 15th and will remain at the DNR service center until 1st or 2nd week of December. The dumpster will offer hunters who butcher their own deer an option to dispose of the deer carcasses free of charge. Household waste and deer carcasses from commercial processors will not be accepted. For any questions about the dumpster please contact Jay Wanner with the DNR at 715-532-4368.

LADYSMITH, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO