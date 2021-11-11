CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Week 11 Odds: West Virginia at Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

Last week was a step back in many ways for the West Virginia Mountaineers losing to Oklahoma State 24-3. WVU produced just 133 yards of total offense and totaled 17 yards on 33 carries.

This Saturday, West Virginia gets back on the road and will head to the Little Apple to scrap with the Kansas State Wildcats. A win over K-State will put the Mountaineers one win away from bowl eligibility.

According to SI Sportsbook, Kansas State is a 6.5-point favorite with the total set at 47.

WEST VIRGINIA STATS + TRENDS

West Virginia is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Mountaineers score 5.1 more points per game (26.7) than the Wildcats give up (21.6).

When West Virginia records more than 21.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 373.3 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 340.3 the Wildcats give up.

West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 340.3 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (10).

KANSAS STATE STATS + TRENDS

Against the spread, Kansas State is 5-3-1 this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Wildcats rack up 28.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the Mountaineers surrender per outing (23.0).

Kansas State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.

The Wildcats average 378.7 yards per game, 22.5 more yards than the 356.2 the Mountaineers allow per matchup.

In games that Kansas State churns out more than 356.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).

