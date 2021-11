PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Major Anita Sells knows what it’s like to get a gift from the Salvation Army. “I have been part of the Salvation Army since I was six years old,” she said. “My experience with the SA has always been a place of refuge. It’s been a haven for me to go to. It’s the place that I feel like I’m at home the most. That’s been the same since I was six years old all the way through 48.”

PEKIN, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO