Does your toddler play with LEGOS? Here’s why they’re so beneficial

I was recently asked by the mother of an old friend, “Why we do a “Jewish Joke of the Day.”” I responded and she thought I should share my answer. I believe as Jews, we love to laugh. I believe Jews love to laugh at themselves and laugh at the very things we as Jews, identify as being Jewish. I believe we do it out of love, and not with malice. I also believe that in history, we have used humor to add levity to serious Jewish concerns such as anti-Semitism and the historical mistreatment of our people. I think the great make-believe comedy writer Benjy Stone said it best, in the movie “My Favorite Year,” “Jews know three things, suffering, where to find great Chinese food, and funny.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO