The Game is back. The once-popular series originally airing on The CW and BET has finally been rebooted on Paramount+, and it's already got fans excited. With The Game returning nearly six years since going off the air, audiences are wondering what they can expect from the series that has a new look and feel. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Hosea Chanchez who stars in Paramount+ reboot, The Game as Malik Wright. Revealing what the show will entail while on the streaming service, Chanchez teases it's just the beginning of good things to come.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO