CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

5 Things Black Families Should Talk About At Thanksgiving Dinner

By Shannon Dawson
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S25Ua_0ctaF6cS00
Source: lisegagne / Getty

It’s that time of year when your family gathers together for the Thanksgiving holiday to enjoy a good meal. Well, it could be enjoyable…for some. For others, Thanksgiving can be a dreaded experience filled with poorly timed questions, inappropriate jokes, and terrible food, but family is family either way and even when they do get on our nerves, it’s a blessing to have all your loved ones in one room to spend time together.

Now there are a few topics that always get heated at the dinner table, like the age-old question, “When are you getting married?”, “When will you have kids?” or the worst, “Who did you vote for?” (Avoid that last one at all costs) Let’s try something different this year. Here are a few topics that won’t stir the pot and that are super important to the black community.

Family Traditions

Whether it’s a family crest or a photobook passed down for generations, make sure to talk about your family traditions this Thanksgiving. It’s a great way to preserve and educate the younger generation about your family’s history. Even if you don’t have something tangible, stories of your family’s lineage are important. Tell them about grandpa’s war stories, or even your great aunt sally’s first time overseas. These stories help to protect our history and identity, something that was taken away upon our ancestor’s arrival here in the land of the so-called free. It’s the only way we can ensure that our great family histories are archived and passed down to the next generation.

Finances

Bitcoin, stocks, trusts, college savings, you name it! Black families need to talk more about finances and saving for the future. Got the cousin who loves to trade? Sit next to him or her at the dinner table and talk about ways you can build up your emergency savings or retirement fund. Ask your other family members what kind of financial brands they use to stash away money for vacations or big life goals like buying a house. The wealth gap has disproportionately impacted Black folks. According to Forbes, Black workers made 14.9 percent less than their white counterparts in 2019. Additionally, people of color tend to have an average savings of $30,000 for retirement, that’s one-quarter of what the average white household saves which is around $120,000. Now to be clear you don’t have to go into super detail and ask your family members how much money they make, that would be rude, right? But getting advice on how they handle finances might be a great way for you to start organizing your own coins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivvBJ_0ctaF6cS00
Source: lisegagne / Getty

Health

Diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, and a number of diseases plague the Black community’s health. Have a conversation about some of your family’s genetic diseases. It could help to save your loved one’s life. Ask about the signs they had prior to being diagnosed with their condition and ways that you could potentially prevent getting sick.

Estate Planning

This might seem a little morbid but now that the family is together it might be a good time to talk about estate planning for the elder generation. Do poppa and momma have a will in place that will detail how they want their assets, trusts, or property split when they have passed on? If not, get together as a family and start coming up with ideas. It doesn’t have to be super formal if your loved one is still in good health, but life is unpredictable, and you want to make sure you’re openly discussing these realities as a family unit so when the time does come, you won’t have any unnecessary family drama.

Plan Your Next Family Vacation

Thanksgiving and Christmas don’t have to be the only time that the family gets together. Talk about planning your next big family outing whether it’s a sweet family getaway to a cool resort or a nice cruise. Spending time with your family is so precious, and it’s important that we create fun and loving memories with our families to cherish.

1.

Source:false 1 of 49

2.

Source:false 2 of 49

3.

Source:false 3 of 49

4.

Source:false 4 of 49

5.

Source:false 5 of 49

6.

Source:false 6 of 49

7.

Source:false 7 of 49

8.

Source:false 8 of 49

9.

Source:false 9 of 49

10.

Source:false 10 of 49

11.

Source:false 11 of 49

12.

Source:false 12 of 49

13.

Source:false 13 of 49

14.

Source:false 14 of 49

15.

Source:false 15 of 49

16.

Source:false 16 of 49

17.

Source:false 17 of 49

18.

Source:false 18 of 49

19.

Source:false 19 of 49

20.

Source:false 20 of 49

21.

Source:false 21 of 49

22.

Source:false 22 of 49

23.

Source:false 23 of 49

24.

Source:false 24 of 49

25.

Source:false 25 of 49

26.

Source:false 26 of 49

27.

Source:false 27 of 49

28.

Source:false 28 of 49

29.

Source:false 29 of 49

30.

Source:false 30 of 49

31.

Source:false 31 of 49

32.

Source:false 32 of 49

33.

Source:false 33 of 49

34.

Source:false 34 of 49

35.

Source:false 35 of 49

36.

Source:false 36 of 49

37.

Source:false 37 of 49

38.

Source:false 38 of 49

39.

Source:false 39 of 49

40.

Source:false 40 of 49

41.

Source:false 41 of 49

42.

Source:false 42 of 49

43.

Source:false 43 of 49

44.

Source:false 44 of 49

45.

Source:false 45 of 49

46.

Source:false 46 of 49

47.

Source:false 47 of 49

48.

Source:false 48 of 49

49.

Source:false 49 of 49

5 Things Black Families Should Talk About At Thanksgiving Dinner was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Normandy Farm Thanksgiving Dinners To-Go Are Perfect to Celebrate the Holiday with Family

As we roll into the holiday season, we are aware of just how excited we are for Thanksgiving this year. Start with Normandy Farm’s Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go. You can choose from Whole Roasted Turkey, Turkey Breast, or Filet with green beans, mashed potatoes, and au jus, plus all the trimmings like with traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, and gravy.
FOOD & DRINKS
Southlake Style

10 Thanksgiving Dinner Essentials

Mashed Potatoes: This fluffy starch is a must-have for any Thanksgiving dinner. Turkey Stuffing: Second only to the turkey itself. Sweet Potatoes: Because one potato dish isn’t enough. Corn: Whether it’s sliced or on the cob, you can’t go without this buttery kernel. Green Bean Casserole: Cream of mushroom soup...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
Daily Local News

A picture-perfect Thanksgiving dinner

While recently food shopping, I noticed supermarket employees stocking the freezers with huge turkeys and building displays of canned pumpkin, cranberry sauce and all the trimmings, getting ready for the mad rush. Just about every magazine on display at the checkout counter had a picture-perfect cover of a turkey, the trimmings or those sumptuous pies. Do these professionally food-styled and staged holiday photos inspire or intimidate us? Thinking: my turkey never comes out looking like that; the lattice crust on my pie is never so even and perfectly golden browned; my stuffing isn’t so eye-appealing. Does perfection even matter when spending quality time with loved ones is what Thanksgiving is supposed to be all about.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Marriages#Astros#Family Outing
Mesquite Local News

Community Thanksgiving Dinner Information

Donations Sought for Community Thanksgiving Dinner. On Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Mesquite Senior Center will host a complimentary community Thanksgiving meal. This annual tradition of serving over 1,200 meals to residents from Mesquite, Bunkerville and the surrounding areas is only possible through the generous donations of businesses, organizations and individuals.
MESQUITE, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Bandit

Bandit is our pup of the week! He is about 2 years old and is a Plot Hound mix. He was a transfer from a local shelter that found him as a stray. He was very skinny and scared but has opened up and become a way happier dog. He is still a little shy but once he gets used to his environment, he is a huge love bug.
PETS
Upworthy

Homeless woman seen on video joyfully dancing in parking after job interview gets huge surprise

That was the case for 21-year-old Kallayah Jones, and her optimism paid off exponentially. Jones had been unemployed for months, not to mention homeless for two years, jumping from friend's houses to her grandparents' home. Add onto that: having to search for jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which I don't need to tell you is no easy feat. So when she had her interview for a serving position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, it's understandable that Jones felt intense anxiety.
THEATER & DANCE
US Magazine

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Motherhood Plans Have Been Put On ‘Pause’: ‘I Want to Be All the Way Present’

All about the timing! Tiffany Haddish‘s journey to become a mother has already taught her a very important lesson — going at your own pace. “I had to put a pause on that [adoption] process because my business has picked up, and I feel when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them,” Haddish, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 15, while promoting her partnership with Vitafusion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy