Upon her arrival to Ithaca College for the first time, freshman Patty McHugh, an Asian American student, said she was confused when she could not find students who looked like her. She said it was her first time seeing the college in-person since the start of COVID-19, and she was expecting to see diversity similar to the photos depicting student life on the college’s website.

ITHACA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO